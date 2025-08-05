TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 6.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

