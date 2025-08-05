TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 214,705 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $275.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

