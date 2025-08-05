TD Asset Management Inc Invests $203,000 in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

