TD Asset Management Inc Invests $208,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 87.0% in the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCT opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.