TD Asset Management Inc Invests $249,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

