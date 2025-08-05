TD Asset Management Inc Invests $488,000 in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $828,000.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

Beta Bionics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BBNX opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million.

BBNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In other Beta Bionics news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $814,048.67. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $80,845 in the last ninety days.

Beta Bionics Profile

(Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.