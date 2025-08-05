TD Asset Management Inc Invests $588,000 in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 719,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BLCO opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.