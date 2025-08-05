TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FBIN opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

