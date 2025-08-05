TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,092,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,596,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

