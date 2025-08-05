TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 15,286 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Erasca were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth $136,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 1,907.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 97.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 51.5% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERAS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price objective on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

