TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Prothena worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Prothena Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.03. Prothena Corporation plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

