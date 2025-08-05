TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $147.20 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

