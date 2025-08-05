TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,078 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 154,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.2% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 78,544 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,694 shares of company stock worth $3,144,612 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

