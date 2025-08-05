TD Asset Management Inc Sells 14,516 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 785,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

