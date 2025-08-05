TD Asset Management Inc Sells 153 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.4%

AX opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

