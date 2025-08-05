TD Asset Management Inc Sells 534,577 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,577 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,515,000 after buying an additional 315,749 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 7,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

