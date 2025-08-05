TD Asset Management Inc Sells 68,172 Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,172 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 5,254.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LENZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LENZ opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

