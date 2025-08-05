TD Asset Management Inc Sells 97,686 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,686 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of NYSE IAUX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
