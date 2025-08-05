TD Asset Management Inc Takes $378,000 Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

