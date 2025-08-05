TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BLFS stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,430,527. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,008,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,999,658 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

