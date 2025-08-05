TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $849.89 million, a PE ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

