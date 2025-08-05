TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.