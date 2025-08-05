TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in BioNTech by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in BioNTech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 34.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

