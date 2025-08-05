TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,254 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 46.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

