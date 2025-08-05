Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of TME opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 515,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 65,682 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

