Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.72 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Teradyne by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

