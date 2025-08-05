Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

