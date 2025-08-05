Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

