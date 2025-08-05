TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $32.14. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 2,088,694 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 18.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

