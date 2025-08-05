The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,180,000 shares, anincreaseof105.9% from the June 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently,11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

