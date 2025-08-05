Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ TRI opened at $203.82 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
