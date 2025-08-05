Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Tiptree Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Tiptree Financial stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Tiptree Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.75 million for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 10,791.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.