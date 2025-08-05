Top Canadian Stocks To Research – August 3rd

CSX, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies headquartered in Canada, giving investors partial ownership and a claim on those firms’ profits. They trade mainly on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and are denominated in Canadian dollars, offering exposure to sectors like natural resources, financials, and technology while reflecting domestic economic conditions and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 19,265,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,105,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

TD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 3,761,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,402. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

