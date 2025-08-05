Top Chinese Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of publicly traded companies headquartered in mainland China or Hong Kong, most commonly listed on the Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong stock exchanges. They include different share classes—A-shares (renminbi-denominated domestic shares), B-shares (foreign-currency domestic shares) and H-shares (Hong Kong–listed shares)—as well as offshore listings like American depositary receipts (ADRs). Investors buy Chinese stocks to gain exposure to China’s economic growth and associated market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded down $34.91 on Friday, reaching $1,198.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,193.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,521.01.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $7.56 on Friday, reaching $338.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 1,650,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. 1,740,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 4,262,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

