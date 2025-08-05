Top Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – August 3rd

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce, and sell high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer apparel, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles, and upscale accessories. These equities typically belong to brands with strong reputations, high profit margins, and resilient demand from affluent consumers. Their performance often reflects shifts in global wealth, consumer confidence, and discretionary spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,410. New York Times has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,648. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $592.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.48.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,146. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,947. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.37.

