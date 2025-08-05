Top Technology Stocks To Follow Today – August 3rd

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technological products and services—such as hardware, software, semiconductors, networking equipment or internet platforms. Investors often view these stocks as growth-oriented, since tech firms can rapidly scale and innovate, though they may also exhibit higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,669,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.38. 97,423,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,912,472. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.11. 28,948,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,331,950. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

