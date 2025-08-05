Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MODG opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 38,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $294,355.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 845,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,705.56. The trade was a 4.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 20,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,500.80. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 905,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,500. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 443,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 118,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

