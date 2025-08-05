Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Towne Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Towne Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $22,894,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank in the first quarter worth about $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Towne Bank by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 429,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Towne Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $14,122,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $9,908,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

