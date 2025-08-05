TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TPG by 12,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -173.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -496.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TPG from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $946,570.24. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

