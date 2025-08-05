Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $97.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.15. Approximately 2,337,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,063,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

