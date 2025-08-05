Trane Technologies (TT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2025 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $463.00 to $467.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $480.00 to $495.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2025 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $415.00.

7/17/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $396.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $502.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $476.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $416.00 to $460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $410.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $434.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

