TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $130.70 and last traded at $128.76. Approximately 501,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,355,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.55.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. This trade represents a 89.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

