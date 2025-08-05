TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

