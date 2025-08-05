Travel Stocks To Research – August 3rd

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Booking, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies operating in the tourism and transportation sector—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, and online travel agencies—that allow investors to participate in the performance of the travel and leisure industry. These stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to economic trends, consumer sentiment, and external factors like fuel prices, travel regulations, and geopolitical or health-related events. As a result, travel stocks can offer growth potential during periods of rising travel demand but may also experience heightened volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $952.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $983.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.24. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,996,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,191,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $117.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,386.29. 199,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,568.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5,076.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

American Express stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.25. 3,012,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.17 and its 200-day moving average is $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14.

