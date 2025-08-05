Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,815,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 721,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.3%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $46.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

