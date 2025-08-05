Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trivago N.V. ADS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Up 13.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.