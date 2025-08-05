Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $472.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5%

PWR stock opened at $393.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.21. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.