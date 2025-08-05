TSE:AP Q3 EPS Forecast Cut by Raymond James Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.