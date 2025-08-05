TSE:AP Q3 EPS Forecast Cut by Raymond James Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.