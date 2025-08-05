TSE:CP Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.46.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$100.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.60 and a 12-month high of C$119.20. The firm has a market cap of C$93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total transaction of C$18,825,910.53. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$1,450,853.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

