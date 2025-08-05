TSE:GFL Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

TSE GFL opened at C$68.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.65. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$52.40 and a 1 year high of C$71.82.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

